4323 McKinney Avenue

Amenities
FLEXIBLE Lease Term - Move in Ready
A spacious fully furnished one-bedroom executive apartment located in the trendy Knox/Henderson Area.
LIVE FREE and SAVE MONEY - ALL BILLS PAID including - Utilities, HVAC, Cable and Internet. Free covered parking and laundry facilities.
COMPARE the cost to other unfurnished apartments charging $1400 with no bills paid.
Enjoy a casual walk or bike ride to theaters, restaurant, bars, bistros and shops.
Trader Joe's Supermarket just 3 blocks away.
(RLNE4811784)