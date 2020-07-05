4323 McKinney Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access media room

FLEXIBLE Lease Term - Move in Ready



A spacious fully furnished one-bedroom executive apartment located in the trendy Knox/Henderson Area.



LIVE FREE and SAVE MONEY - ALL BILLS PAID including - Utilities, HVAC, Cable and Internet. Free covered parking and laundry facilities.



COMPARE the cost to other unfurnished apartments charging $1400 with no bills paid.



Enjoy a casual walk or bike ride to theaters, restaurant, bars, bistros and shops.

Trader Joe's Supermarket just 3 blocks away.



(RLNE4811784)