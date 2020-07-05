All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:39 AM

4323 McKinney Avenue

4323 Mckinney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4323 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
parking
air conditioning
media room
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
media room
FLEXIBLE Lease Term - Move in Ready

A spacious fully furnished one-bedroom executive apartment located in the trendy Knox/Henderson Area.

LIVE FREE and SAVE MONEY - ALL BILLS PAID including - Utilities, HVAC, Cable and Internet. Free covered parking and laundry facilities.

COMPARE the cost to other unfurnished apartments charging $1400 with no bills paid.

Enjoy a casual walk or bike ride to theaters, restaurant, bars, bistros and shops.
Trader Joe's Supermarket just 3 blocks away.

(RLNE4811784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 McKinney Avenue have any available units?
4323 McKinney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4323 McKinney Avenue have?
Some of 4323 McKinney Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4323 McKinney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4323 McKinney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 McKinney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4323 McKinney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4323 McKinney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4323 McKinney Avenue offers parking.
Does 4323 McKinney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4323 McKinney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 McKinney Avenue have a pool?
No, 4323 McKinney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4323 McKinney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4323 McKinney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 McKinney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4323 McKinney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

