Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool

PRICE REDUCED - UNFURNISHED OPTION 2 bed, 2 bath in ideal location! Close to Medical District. Ideal layout. Ideal bedroom sizes and bathrooms. Comparable bedroom and bathroom sizes, feels like there are 2 master suites. Stainless steel appliance in the kitchen, refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Water is included in rent. Gated building complex with ideal courtyards and pool. Easy online application, schedule a tour today, apply online tonight and move in tomorrow!