Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

This property features 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms and has Central Air and Heat, Fresh paint, redone floors, large living area, large bedrooms, remodeled bathroom! Huge fenced backyard. Two bedrooms and one bath in the main house and a backhouse with washer and dryer connections, full bathroom, and 1 bedroom.

No Section 8 or housing vouchers.