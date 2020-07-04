Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4309 Canal St
4309 Canal St
4309 Canal Street
·
Location
4309 Canal Street, Dallas, TX 75210
South Dallas
Amenities
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
Come and see the fresh updates on this one that include new paint, flooring and more. This 3/2 is the perfect place to call home!
Rent includes Alarm and Free Wi-Fi!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4309 Canal St have any available units?
4309 Canal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4309 Canal St currently offering any rent specials?
4309 Canal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 Canal St pet-friendly?
No, 4309 Canal St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4309 Canal St offer parking?
No, 4309 Canal St does not offer parking.
Does 4309 Canal St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4309 Canal St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 Canal St have a pool?
No, 4309 Canal St does not have a pool.
Does 4309 Canal St have accessible units?
No, 4309 Canal St does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 Canal St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4309 Canal St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4309 Canal St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4309 Canal St does not have units with air conditioning.
