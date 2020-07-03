All apartments in Dallas
4306 Landrum Ave
4306 Landrum Ave

4306 Landrum Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4306 Landrum Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Brick House Near Ann Arbor & Sunnyvale - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Brick House Featuring: (All Electric) Full-Size Washer and Dryer Connection and Central Heat and Air. New Interior Paint, Blinds, Carpet and Laminate Flooring September 2019. Getting New Dishwasher. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE4251600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4306 Landrum Ave have any available units?
4306 Landrum Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4306 Landrum Ave have?
Some of 4306 Landrum Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4306 Landrum Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4306 Landrum Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4306 Landrum Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4306 Landrum Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4306 Landrum Ave offer parking?
No, 4306 Landrum Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4306 Landrum Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4306 Landrum Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4306 Landrum Ave have a pool?
No, 4306 Landrum Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4306 Landrum Ave have accessible units?
No, 4306 Landrum Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4306 Landrum Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4306 Landrum Ave has units with dishwashers.

