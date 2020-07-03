4303 Delmar Ave

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bedroom 1 Bath home with 2 Car Garage in Stonewall Park - Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Stonewall Park. Hardwood floors in Living Room, Dining Room & Bedrooms. This home has central heating and a/c, thermal windows and full size laundry connections. Updated kitchen has granite counter tops and tile back splash. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and includes: Gas stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & vent a hood. 2 Car attached garage with electric garage door opener. Contact us for full property details including all 18 photos, or to schedule an appointment to view!



(RLNE5541960)