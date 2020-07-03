4303 Delmar Ave

Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath home with 2 Car Garage in Stonewall Park - Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Stonewall Park. Hardwood floors in Living Room, Dining Room & Bedrooms. This home has central heating and a/c, thermal windows and full size laundry connections. Updated kitchen has granite counter tops and tile back splash. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and includes: Gas stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & vent a hood. 2 Car attached garage with electric garage door opener. Contact us for full property details including all 18 photos, or to schedule an appointment to view!
(RLNE5541960)