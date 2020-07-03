All apartments in Dallas
4303 Delmar Ave
4303 Delmar Ave

4303 Delmar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4303 Delmar Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 1 Bath home with 2 Car Garage in Stonewall Park - Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Stonewall Park. Hardwood floors in Living Room, Dining Room & Bedrooms. This home has central heating and a/c, thermal windows and full size laundry connections. Updated kitchen has granite counter tops and tile back splash. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and includes: Gas stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & vent a hood. 2 Car attached garage with electric garage door opener. Contact us for full property details including all 18 photos, or to schedule an appointment to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4303 Delmar Ave have any available units?
4303 Delmar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4303 Delmar Ave have?
Some of 4303 Delmar Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4303 Delmar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4303 Delmar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4303 Delmar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4303 Delmar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4303 Delmar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4303 Delmar Ave offers parking.
Does 4303 Delmar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4303 Delmar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4303 Delmar Ave have a pool?
No, 4303 Delmar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4303 Delmar Ave have accessible units?
No, 4303 Delmar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4303 Delmar Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4303 Delmar Ave has units with dishwashers.

