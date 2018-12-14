All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 426 Mount Auburn Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
426 Mount Auburn Avenue
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:01 AM

426 Mount Auburn Avenue

426 Mount Auburn Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

426 Mount Auburn Ave, Dallas, TX 75223
Mount Auborn

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
RENTAL PROPERTY – Mt. Auburn Neighborhood (NE Dallas) - Newly Renovated; 426 Mount Auburn Ave., Dallas, TX 75223. Rental is 10 minutes from Downtown. Located near the Santa Fe Trail & Lower Greenville areas. Easy commute to White Rock Lake: 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Appliances included (Stove/Refrigerator), fully fenced backyard and private entrance, AC (Central Air/heat). Serious inquiries only, Annual lease (12-16 mos). Please contact Vickie @316-300-6850 (Mr. D Property Mgmt.) Pets welcomed - -Dogs OK (w/Pet Fee). Background & Credit check required; Security Deposit equals 1st months rent.
RENTAL PROPERTY – Mt. Auburn Neighborhood (NE Dallas) - Newly Renovated; 426 Mount Auburn Ave., Dallas, TX 75223. Rental is 10 minutes from Downtown. Located near the Santa Fe Trail & Lower Greenville areas. Easy commute to White Rock Lake: 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Appliances included (Stove/Refrigerator), fully fenced backyard and private entrance, AC (Central Air/heat). Serious inquiries only, Annual lease (12-16 mos). Please contact Vickie @316-300-6850 (Mr. D Property Mgmt.) Pets welcomed - -Dogs OK (w/Pet Fee). Background & Credit check required; Security Deposit equals 1st months rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Mount Auburn Avenue have any available units?
426 Mount Auburn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 Mount Auburn Avenue have?
Some of 426 Mount Auburn Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Mount Auburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
426 Mount Auburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Mount Auburn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 Mount Auburn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 426 Mount Auburn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 426 Mount Auburn Avenue offers parking.
Does 426 Mount Auburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 Mount Auburn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Mount Auburn Avenue have a pool?
No, 426 Mount Auburn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 426 Mount Auburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 426 Mount Auburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Mount Auburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 Mount Auburn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Locale
3301 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Preston Park Apartments
5757 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
HIGHLAND PARK WEST LEMMON
3600 Wheeler St
Dallas, TX 75209
Broadstone Ambrose
2901 Indiana St
Dallas, TX 75226
2929 Wycliff
2929 Wycliff Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
M-Line Tower
3200 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Landmark
4417 Swiss Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University