426 Mount Auburn Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

RENTAL PROPERTY – Mt. Auburn Neighborhood (NE Dallas) - Newly Renovated; 426 Mount Auburn Ave., Dallas, TX 75223. Rental is 10 minutes from Downtown. Located near the Santa Fe Trail & Lower Greenville areas. Easy commute to White Rock Lake: 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Appliances included (Stove/Refrigerator), fully fenced backyard and private entrance, AC (Central Air/heat). Serious inquiries only, Annual lease (12-16 mos). Please contact Vickie @316-300-6850 (Mr. D Property Mgmt.) Pets welcomed - -Dogs OK (w/Pet Fee). Background & Credit check required; Security Deposit equals 1st months rent.

RENTAL PROPERTY – Mt. Auburn Neighborhood (NE Dallas) - Newly Renovated; 426 Mount Auburn Ave., Dallas, TX 75223. Rental is 10 minutes from Downtown. Located near the Santa Fe Trail & Lower Greenville areas. Easy commute to White Rock Lake: 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Appliances included (Stove/Refrigerator), fully fenced backyard and private entrance, AC (Central Air/heat). Serious inquiries only, Annual lease (12-16 mos). Please contact Vickie @316-300-6850 (Mr. D Property Mgmt.) Pets welcomed - -Dogs OK (w/Pet Fee). Background & Credit check required; Security Deposit equals 1st months rent.