Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:09 PM

4240 Prescott Avenue

4240 Prescott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4240 Prescott Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
pool
Perfect primary residence or pied-a-terre at the prestigious Park Highlander. A secure private and intimate mid-rise building located in the heart of one of Dallas’ most desirable neighborhoods. Rare 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths + study floor plan. Direct entry elevator to your home + 24-7 Concierge. Exercise facility and pool on property. Steps from Highland Park, Turtle Creek, Lakeside Park, the Shops of Highland Park (featuring a classic collection of neighborhood retailers & restaurants) + within walking distance to Al Biernats and Eddie V's.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 Prescott Avenue have any available units?
4240 Prescott Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4240 Prescott Avenue have?
Some of 4240 Prescott Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 Prescott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4240 Prescott Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 Prescott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4240 Prescott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4240 Prescott Avenue offer parking?
No, 4240 Prescott Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4240 Prescott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4240 Prescott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 Prescott Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4240 Prescott Avenue has a pool.
Does 4240 Prescott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4240 Prescott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 Prescott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4240 Prescott Avenue has units with dishwashers.

