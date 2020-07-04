4240 Prescott Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities concierge elevator gym pool

Perfect primary residence or pied-a-terre at the prestigious Park Highlander. A secure private and intimate mid-rise building located in the heart of one of Dallas’ most desirable neighborhoods. Rare 1 bedroom, 1.5 baths + study floor plan. Direct entry elevator to your home + 24-7 Concierge. Exercise facility and pool on property. Steps from Highland Park, Turtle Creek, Lakeside Park, the Shops of Highland Park (featuring a classic collection of neighborhood retailers & restaurants) + within walking distance to Al Biernats and Eddie V's.