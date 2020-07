Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Stunning end-unit townhome features 3 bedrooms and 3.1bathrooms. Beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout both living areas, the dining room, and the staircases. Gorgeous kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel gas cooktop, double ovens and a built-in-refrigerator. Large grassy yard and spacious rooftop deck perfect for entertaining. Within walking distance of the Katy Trail, Trader Joe's, restaurants and shopping! Don't miss this one!