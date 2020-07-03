All apartments in Dallas
4226 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue

4226 Robert L. Parish Sr Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4226 Robert L. Parish Sr Avenue, Dallas, TX 75210
South Dallas

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
key fob access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
key fob access
new construction
MLS# 14302558 - Ameritex Homes - Available Now! ~ 3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.25 in baseboard moulding; shelving in kitchen; vinyl flooring in entry, kitchen, master bath, secondary baths, and utility room (wet areas); carpet flooring in family room and all bedrooms; 50-gallon electric water heater; programmable smart thermostat; keyless smart locks; granite countertops in kitchen & bathroom; 50-50 stainless steel kitchen sink; black electric range.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4226 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue have any available units?
4226 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4226 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue have?
Some of 4226 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4226 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4226 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4226 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4226 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4226 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue offer parking?
No, 4226 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4226 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4226 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4226 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue have a pool?
No, 4226 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4226 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4226 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4226 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4226 Robert L Parish Sr Avenue has units with dishwashers.

