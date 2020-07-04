All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 29 2019 at 2:56 AM

4220 Douglas Avenue

4220 Douglas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4220 Douglas Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Light and bright townhome centrally located in the heart of Oak Lawn and trendy SOHIP area of Dallas! Beautifully maintained 2 story townhome with a formal living area, fireplace, built ins and 10 ft ceilings on first floor. Second floor offers a den area, private study and an oversized master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and several large windows allowing a tremendous amount of natural light! Master bath with jetted tub, glass shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. Bonus balcony off the master bedroom is perfect for enjoying cooler nights entertaining. Easy access to I75, 35 and Dallas North Tollway. Short distance to fine dining, nightlife and shopping! Short Term leasing ok!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 Douglas Avenue have any available units?
4220 Douglas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4220 Douglas Avenue have?
Some of 4220 Douglas Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 Douglas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4220 Douglas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 Douglas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4220 Douglas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4220 Douglas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4220 Douglas Avenue offers parking.
Does 4220 Douglas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4220 Douglas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 Douglas Avenue have a pool?
No, 4220 Douglas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4220 Douglas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4220 Douglas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 Douglas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4220 Douglas Avenue has units with dishwashers.

