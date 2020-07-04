4220 Douglas Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Light and bright townhome centrally located in the heart of Oak Lawn and trendy SOHIP area of Dallas! Beautifully maintained 2 story townhome with a formal living area, fireplace, built ins and 10 ft ceilings on first floor. Second floor offers a den area, private study and an oversized master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and several large windows allowing a tremendous amount of natural light! Master bath with jetted tub, glass shower, dual sinks and walk in closet. Bonus balcony off the master bedroom is perfect for enjoying cooler nights entertaining. Easy access to I75, 35 and Dallas North Tollway. Short distance to fine dining, nightlife and shopping! Short Term leasing ok!