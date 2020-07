Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WOW, Lovely two story in Highlands Parkway off Midway and Frankford. Convenient access to DNT, shopping. Beautiful parks.Beautiful Home has been updated with all ceiling texture, inside repainted with designer soft colors,stainless steel appliances INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR, back splash, granite counter, faucets in mater bedroom. AC & Heat 2016. New Carpet 2016. Award winning Plano Schools. The stainless steel refrigerator is in the kitchen. MUST SEE IT!