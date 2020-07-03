Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 421 Bondstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
421 Bondstone Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
421 Bondstone Drive
421 Bondstone Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
421 Bondstone Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home that was recently redone. New appliances . Hardwood floors through out. Large
den leading to large fenced back yard. Close to White Rock lake and shops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 421 Bondstone Drive have any available units?
421 Bondstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 421 Bondstone Drive have?
Some of 421 Bondstone Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 421 Bondstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
421 Bondstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Bondstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 421 Bondstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 421 Bondstone Drive offer parking?
No, 421 Bondstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 421 Bondstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Bondstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Bondstone Drive have a pool?
No, 421 Bondstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 421 Bondstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 421 Bondstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Bondstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Bondstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Parkford Oaks
3443 Mahanna St
Dallas, TX 75235
Cirque
2500 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Camden Henderson
5222 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
The Trellis At Lake Highlands
9707 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
Uptown at Cole Park
3030 Elizabeth St
Dallas, TX 75204
Estancia Townhomes
5515 Estancia Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Preston Racquet Club
5840 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Modera Howell
3400 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University