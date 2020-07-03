All apartments in Dallas
421 Bondstone Drive

421 Bondstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

421 Bondstone Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home that was recently redone. New appliances . Hardwood floors through out. Large
den leading to large fenced back yard. Close to White Rock lake and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Bondstone Drive have any available units?
421 Bondstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 Bondstone Drive have?
Some of 421 Bondstone Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Bondstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
421 Bondstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Bondstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 421 Bondstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 421 Bondstone Drive offer parking?
No, 421 Bondstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 421 Bondstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Bondstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Bondstone Drive have a pool?
No, 421 Bondstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 421 Bondstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 421 Bondstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Bondstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Bondstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

