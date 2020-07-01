4208 Mckinney Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill

A MUST SEE CORNER UNIT modern townhome in Knox Henderson!Walking distance to amazing shops &restaurants,the Katy Trail, West Village,&Knox District!This property features on-site maint &mgmt,24hr fitness center,resort style swimming pool, dog park,clubhouse,outdoor lounge with grilling areas,controlled access parking & much more.Spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath featuring: a farm sink,wet bar,high ceilings,custom cabinetry,stainless steel appliance package,mudroom,abundance of storage,large ensuite bathrooms both w dual sinks &sizeable walk-in closets.Take advantage of the generous private fenced-in patio that pets will love,especially w the huge gated green space just beyond your patio gate!$1000 off if rented by 3.15.