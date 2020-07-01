All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:06 AM

4208 Mckinney Avenue

4208 Mckinney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4208 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
A MUST SEE CORNER UNIT modern townhome in Knox Henderson!Walking distance to amazing shops &restaurants,the Katy Trail, West Village,&Knox District!This property features on-site maint &mgmt,24hr fitness center,resort style swimming pool, dog park,clubhouse,outdoor lounge with grilling areas,controlled access parking & much more.Spacious 2 bed 2.5 bath featuring: a farm sink,wet bar,high ceilings,custom cabinetry,stainless steel appliance package,mudroom,abundance of storage,large ensuite bathrooms both w dual sinks &sizeable walk-in closets.Take advantage of the generous private fenced-in patio that pets will love,especially w the huge gated green space just beyond your patio gate!$1000 off if rented by 3.15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 Mckinney Avenue have any available units?
4208 Mckinney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4208 Mckinney Avenue have?
Some of 4208 Mckinney Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4208 Mckinney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4208 Mckinney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 Mckinney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4208 Mckinney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4208 Mckinney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4208 Mckinney Avenue offers parking.
Does 4208 Mckinney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4208 Mckinney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 Mckinney Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4208 Mckinney Avenue has a pool.
Does 4208 Mckinney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4208 Mckinney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 Mckinney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4208 Mckinney Avenue has units with dishwashers.

