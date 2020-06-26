4202 Cabell Drive

Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! AMAZING rooftop patio with your own private view of the Dallas Skyline! Detached 3 story Townhome in Uptown area. Three bdrm, 2.5 baths, with an attached 2 car garage with epoxy coated floors. Maintenance free private yard perfect for Fido! Engineered Hardwood floors, New bedroom carpet installed October 2018, Minutes to City Place, Downtown, Deep Elum, Baylor Hospital District and Lower Greenville. Ring Doorbell, Rooftop Patio Furniture, Refrigerator and washer & dryer can stay! Energy efficient smart thermostat. This is a rare find and won't last long. Stairs will be re-painted for new tenant.