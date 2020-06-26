All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4202 Cabell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4202 Cabell Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4202 Cabell Drive

4202 Cabell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4202 Cabell Drive, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! AMAZING rooftop patio with your own private view of the Dallas Skyline! Detached 3 story Townhome in Uptown area. Three bdrm, 2.5 baths, with an attached 2 car garage with epoxy coated floors. Maintenance free private yard perfect for Fido! Engineered Hardwood floors, New bedroom carpet installed October 2018, Minutes to City Place, Downtown, Deep Elum, Baylor Hospital District and Lower Greenville. Ring Doorbell, Rooftop Patio Furniture, Refrigerator and washer & dryer can stay! Energy efficient smart thermostat. This is a rare find and won't last long. Stairs will be re-painted for new tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4202 Cabell Drive have any available units?
4202 Cabell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4202 Cabell Drive have?
Some of 4202 Cabell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4202 Cabell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4202 Cabell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 Cabell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4202 Cabell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4202 Cabell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4202 Cabell Drive offers parking.
Does 4202 Cabell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4202 Cabell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 Cabell Drive have a pool?
No, 4202 Cabell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4202 Cabell Drive have accessible units?
No, 4202 Cabell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 Cabell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4202 Cabell Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue Live Oak
1333 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
Soho Apartments
7610 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Income Restricted - Park at Cliff Creek
7310 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
The Emerson
9959 Adleta Blvd
Dallas, TX 75243
4123 Cedar Springs
4123 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Magnolia off Henderson
2100 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Greenhouse Villas
5310 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University