Last updated August 15 2019 at 12:00 AM

4171 Midrose Trail

4171 Midrose Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4171 Midrose Trail, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW!! Gorgeous updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in far North Dallas! Award winning Plano ISD Schools! This beautiful home boasts an open concept floor plan, chef's kitchen complete with granite countertops with matching tile backsplash, custom cabinets, Built in stainless steel appliances and much more! Gorgeous master suite complete with double vanities, newly tiled step in shower, and walk in closets! Shaded private patio and yard just outside of the kitchen and living areas is great for entertaining! MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4171 Midrose Trail have any available units?
4171 Midrose Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4171 Midrose Trail have?
Some of 4171 Midrose Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4171 Midrose Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4171 Midrose Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4171 Midrose Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4171 Midrose Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4171 Midrose Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4171 Midrose Trail offers parking.
Does 4171 Midrose Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4171 Midrose Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4171 Midrose Trail have a pool?
No, 4171 Midrose Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4171 Midrose Trail have accessible units?
No, 4171 Midrose Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4171 Midrose Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4171 Midrose Trail has units with dishwashers.

