4171 Midrose Trail

WOW!! Gorgeous updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in far North Dallas! Award winning Plano ISD Schools! This beautiful home boasts an open concept floor plan, chef's kitchen complete with granite countertops with matching tile backsplash, custom cabinets, Built in stainless steel appliances and much more! Gorgeous master suite complete with double vanities, newly tiled step in shower, and walk in closets! Shaded private patio and yard just outside of the kitchen and living areas is great for entertaining! MUST SEE!!