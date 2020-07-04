4147 Willow Grove Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill pet friendly

Wonderful opportunity to live in the highly sought-after Midway Hollow area. New wood-look flooring in this 2 bed 2 bath home with additional room that can be utilized as a third bedroom, office, study, family room, or den. Beautiful natural light as you enter and are greeted with floor to ceiling windows in the massive living area. Pocket doors separate the living area and kitchen from the the additional room, which opens to the patio and expansive backyard large enough to grill, toss a ball around, or run with your dog. Updated bathroom splits two bedrooms on one side of the home, and a second bathroom is located on the other side of the home. Comes with refrigerator and other appliances. Close to St. Monica school. Pets welcome. Rent: $2100. Deposit is equal to one-month rent plus a one time $150 admin fee.