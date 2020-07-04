All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4147 Willow Grove Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4147 Willow Grove Road
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:04 PM

4147 Willow Grove Road

4147 Willow Grove Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4147 Willow Grove Road, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Wonderful opportunity to live in the highly sought-after Midway Hollow area. New wood-look flooring in this 2 bed 2 bath home with additional room that can be utilized as a third bedroom, office, study, family room, or den. Beautiful natural light as you enter and are greeted with floor to ceiling windows in the massive living area. Pocket doors separate the living area and kitchen from the the additional room, which opens to the patio and expansive backyard large enough to grill, toss a ball around, or run with your dog. Updated bathroom splits two bedrooms on one side of the home, and a second bathroom is located on the other side of the home. Comes with refrigerator and other appliances. Close to St. Monica school. Pets welcome. Rent: $2100. Deposit is equal to one-month rent plus a one time $150 admin fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4147 Willow Grove Road have any available units?
4147 Willow Grove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4147 Willow Grove Road have?
Some of 4147 Willow Grove Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4147 Willow Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
4147 Willow Grove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4147 Willow Grove Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4147 Willow Grove Road is pet friendly.
Does 4147 Willow Grove Road offer parking?
No, 4147 Willow Grove Road does not offer parking.
Does 4147 Willow Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4147 Willow Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4147 Willow Grove Road have a pool?
No, 4147 Willow Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 4147 Willow Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 4147 Willow Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4147 Willow Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4147 Willow Grove Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln Kessler Park
2400 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75211
The Gabriella
770 Cantegral Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Regal Court
5800 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane
Dallas, TX 75243
Firefly
9505 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Vue at Knoll Trail
15678 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Preston Racquet Club
5840 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Vue Greenville
1811 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University