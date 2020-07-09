All apartments in Dallas
4142 Prescott Avenue

4142 Prescott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4142 Prescott Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
You will immediately be drawn in to this duplex! Featuring timeless Mediterranean architecture, the soaring ceilings provide an abundance of natural light. Rarely does an attached duplex offer this kind of grandiose scale. Enjoy cooking meals in the kitchen outfitted with Wolf + Sub-Zero appliances, followed by your morning coffee on the oasis of your covered patio and private yard. The true master retreat features a chandelier, private sitting area with a fireplace and spa-like bath. No detail was spared including a Juliette balcony off the second bedroom and a full utility room. A marquee location in Oak Lawn just steps away from The Shops of Highland Park dining and retail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

