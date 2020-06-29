4136 Hawthorne Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming home full or character for lease in highly sought after University Place! This home features the original hardwood floors, an abundance of windows for bright natural lighting throughout, fresh paint, large bedrooms, fenced in area in back yard for pets, and so much more. A refrigerator, washer, and dryer are all provided with this property. Private parking available on driveway in back of house. Your landlord will even handle the lawn maintenance for you. This delightful home is situated on a beautiful treelined street and conveniently located one block from Highland Park, minutes from Love Field, the Medical District, Downtown Dallas, Uptown, and Whole Foods! Welcome home!