4126 Avondale Avenue

Elegant 2-story townhome located in the heart of Uptown, Dallas. The fully remodeled kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and modern lighting. Open living and dining area with abundant lighting, 10’ ceilings. Half bathroom downstairs for guests. The superb private terrace includes a small garden, which included outdoor sectional and automatic sunshades. Upstairs, each bedroom features individual custom bathroom vanities and custom hand-scraped oak flooring. Other property features include wood-burning fireplace, washer-dryer, brand new AC with a smart thermostat, and 2 reserved covered parking sites.