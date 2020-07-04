All apartments in Dallas
4126 Avondale Avenue
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:00 AM

4126 Avondale Avenue

4126 Avondale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4126 Avondale Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Elegant 2-story townhome located in the heart of Uptown, Dallas. The fully remodeled kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and modern lighting. Open living and dining area with abundant lighting, 10’ ceilings. Half bathroom downstairs for guests. The superb private terrace includes a small garden, which included outdoor sectional and automatic sunshades. Upstairs, each bedroom features individual custom bathroom vanities and custom hand-scraped oak flooring. Other property features include wood-burning fireplace, washer-dryer, brand new AC with a smart thermostat, and 2 reserved covered parking sites.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4126 Avondale Avenue have any available units?
4126 Avondale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4126 Avondale Avenue have?
Some of 4126 Avondale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4126 Avondale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4126 Avondale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4126 Avondale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4126 Avondale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4126 Avondale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4126 Avondale Avenue offers parking.
Does 4126 Avondale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4126 Avondale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4126 Avondale Avenue have a pool?
No, 4126 Avondale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4126 Avondale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4126 Avondale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4126 Avondale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4126 Avondale Avenue has units with dishwashers.

