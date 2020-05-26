4124 Windhaven Ln

Amenities

Beautiful updated home with hand scraped hardwood flooring through out the home. Nice flow through living and kitchen areas that open up to each other. High ceilings give an even more spacious feel to this already spacious home. Refrigerator included. Convenient oversized lazy susan in the kitchen is great for accessing spices when cooking. Backyard and mini private backyard with beautiful landscaping perfect for relaxing and having your morning coffee. Ceramic log fireplace and wet bar also included in 2nd living area.

Master bathroom comes with frameless glass enclosed shower, jacuzzi tub, separate vanities and oversized closet with built ins. Other bedrooms also come with walk in closets with built in shelving for added storage convenience. Automatic garage door opener with remotes with rear entry drive. This home has superb curb appeal and is conveniently located with easy access within half a mile to George Bush Turnpike and North Dallas Tollway. Exemplary Plano ISD school district. Pet deposit of $350 for first pet and $250 for next. Property comes with 8 foot privacy fence. Pet monthly rent of $39 for first and $29 for 2nd.



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195