Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4124 Windhaven Ln
Last updated June 24 2019 at 2:25 PM

4124 Windhaven Ln

4124 Windhaven Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4124 Windhaven Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful updated home with hand scraped hardwood flooring through out the home. Nice flow through living and kitchen areas that open up to each other. High ceilings give an even more spacious feel to this already spacious home. Refrigerator included. Convenient oversized lazy susan in the kitchen is great for accessing spices when cooking. Backyard and mini private backyard with beautiful landscaping perfect for relaxing and having your morning coffee. Ceramic log fireplace and wet bar also included in 2nd living area.
Master bathroom comes with frameless glass enclosed shower, jacuzzi tub, separate vanities and oversized closet with built ins. Other bedrooms also come with walk in closets with built in shelving for added storage convenience. Automatic garage door opener with remotes with rear entry drive. This home has superb curb appeal and is conveniently located with easy access within half a mile to George Bush Turnpike and North Dallas Tollway. Exemplary Plano ISD school district. Pet deposit of $350 for first pet and $250 for next. Property comes with 8 foot privacy fence. Pet monthly rent of $39 for first and $29 for 2nd.

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 Windhaven Ln have any available units?
4124 Windhaven Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4124 Windhaven Ln have?
Some of 4124 Windhaven Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 Windhaven Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Windhaven Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Windhaven Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4124 Windhaven Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4124 Windhaven Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4124 Windhaven Ln offers parking.
Does 4124 Windhaven Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4124 Windhaven Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Windhaven Ln have a pool?
No, 4124 Windhaven Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4124 Windhaven Ln have accessible units?
No, 4124 Windhaven Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Windhaven Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4124 Windhaven Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

