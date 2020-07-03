4124 Buena Vista Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This recently refreshed two story townhome is walking distance to the Katy Trail and Knox-Henderson shopping and dining. Recent updates include: refinished wood floors throughout, master bathroom shower and flooring, and new blinds throughout. This light and bright home is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features granite counters, bar stool seating, and is open to the dining room. The master suite has the dual sinks, separate shower, and walk-in closet. The loft style second bedroom could also be used as a study. Two car attached garage.