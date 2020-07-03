All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:01 AM

4124 Buena Vista Street

4124 Buena Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

4124 Buena Vista Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This recently refreshed two story townhome is walking distance to the Katy Trail and Knox-Henderson shopping and dining. Recent updates include: refinished wood floors throughout, master bathroom shower and flooring, and new blinds throughout. This light and bright home is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features granite counters, bar stool seating, and is open to the dining room. The master suite has the dual sinks, separate shower, and walk-in closet. The loft style second bedroom could also be used as a study. Two car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4124 Buena Vista Street have any available units?
4124 Buena Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4124 Buena Vista Street have?
Some of 4124 Buena Vista Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4124 Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
4124 Buena Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4124 Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 4124 Buena Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4124 Buena Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 4124 Buena Vista Street offers parking.
Does 4124 Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4124 Buena Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4124 Buena Vista Street have a pool?
No, 4124 Buena Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 4124 Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 4124 Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4124 Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4124 Buena Vista Street has units with dishwashers.

