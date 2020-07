Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming lower floor Duplex, stain glass windows, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath, Hardwood floors, large Living room , Faux fire place, large dining room, Master bedroom with de-lux bathroom suite, built in large closets, open Kitchen with new appliances, tile flooring in both Bathrooms, large storage area under stair case!

Parking in back for only 1 car. 4 covered spaces available at first come ..... exit garage door to alley.

Close to Whole foods, West Village & Highland park Village.