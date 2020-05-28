4122 Avondale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

This is one on only tow condo's top floor for great view! Beautifully updated condo in one of Dallas' hottest neighborhoods! Wonderful opportunity to rent this Oaklawn neighborhood and it's just minutes walk to shops and restaurants, the Katy Trail, Uptown, Love field and Downtown Dallas. Beautiful new cognac wood floors. Stunning updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and white with gray granite quartz countertops. Huge walk-in closet in both bedrooms. One balcony on master bedroom and a closed patio on guest room. Lock-and-leave lifestyle. Two assigned parking spots. Condo comes with, fridge plus GE washer and dryer.