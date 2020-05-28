All apartments in Dallas
4122 Avondale Avenue
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:09 AM

4122 Avondale Avenue

4122 Avondale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4122 Avondale Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
This is one on only tow condo's top floor for great view! Beautifully updated condo in one of Dallas' hottest neighborhoods! Wonderful opportunity to rent this Oaklawn neighborhood and it's just minutes walk to shops and restaurants, the Katy Trail, Uptown, Love field and Downtown Dallas. Beautiful new cognac wood floors. Stunning updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and white with gray granite quartz countertops. Huge walk-in closet in both bedrooms. One balcony on master bedroom and a closed patio on guest room. Lock-and-leave lifestyle. Two assigned parking spots. Condo comes with, fridge plus GE washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

