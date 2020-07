Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage hot tub

This terrific single family unattached is situated 3 blocks from Highland Park on one of Oak Lawn’s most coveted streets just steps to Equinox, Drip Coffee, Al Biernat’s and more. Fantastic flow from kitchen to living area makes entertaining easy. Master retreat features a balcony, fireplace and a spa-like bath with double floating vanities and a huge shower. Property boasts private patio, two car garage, and a freshly painted exterior. Move-in date will be after Feb. 24, 2019.