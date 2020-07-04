4117 Herschel Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning, totally renovated condo for rent in prime location just 2 blocks from Highland Park. Located in a classic 4-unit Oak Lawn complex, this downstairs unit boasts an updated 1-bedroom, 1-bath layout with over 1,000 square feet. Light & bright kitchen features stainless appliances, beautiful countertops, and custom cabinets. With hardwood floors throughout, a lovely bathroom with frameless glass shower, and a delightfully cozy bedroom, this is the perfect place to make your own. Full size washer-dryer.