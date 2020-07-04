All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4117 Herschel Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4117 Herschel Avenue
Last updated March 6 2020 at 7:40 AM

4117 Herschel Avenue

4117 Herschel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4117 Herschel Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning, totally renovated condo for rent in prime location just 2 blocks from Highland Park. Located in a classic 4-unit Oak Lawn complex, this downstairs unit boasts an updated 1-bedroom, 1-bath layout with over 1,000 square feet. Light & bright kitchen features stainless appliances, beautiful countertops, and custom cabinets. With hardwood floors throughout, a lovely bathroom with frameless glass shower, and a delightfully cozy bedroom, this is the perfect place to make your own. Full size washer-dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 Herschel Avenue have any available units?
4117 Herschel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4117 Herschel Avenue have?
Some of 4117 Herschel Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 Herschel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4117 Herschel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 Herschel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4117 Herschel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4117 Herschel Avenue offer parking?
No, 4117 Herschel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4117 Herschel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4117 Herschel Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 Herschel Avenue have a pool?
No, 4117 Herschel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4117 Herschel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4117 Herschel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 Herschel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4117 Herschel Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adair Off Addison
15905 Bent Tree Forest Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Amber Dawn
8542 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Cross Creek
6033 E Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75231
The Manhattan
18331 Roehampton Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
The Edge
3939 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Mariposa Villas
1531 Duncanville Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Magnolia at Inwood Village
7606 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Casa Grande Villas Apartments
1315 S Barry Ave
Dallas, TX 75223

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University