4115 Wycliff Avenue

Wonderful three story town home in the heart of Oak Lawn. Gated courtyard entry. Ground level features an inviting entry with marble floors, two guest bedrooms with walk-in closets and a Jack and Jill bath, a laundry room with built-in storage, a powder room and the two car garage. Level two offers a spacious living room with soaring ceiling and gas log fireplace, formal dining room, updated kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances and new quartz countertops, breakfast area, a powder room and a family room. Third level offers a study or loft area, master bedroom, master bath with large tub and walk-in shower and an oversized walk-in closet. Private patio area with small yard.