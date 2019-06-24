All apartments in Dallas
4115 Wycliff Avenue

4115 Wycliff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4115 Wycliff Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful three story town home in the heart of Oak Lawn. Gated courtyard entry. Ground level features an inviting entry with marble floors, two guest bedrooms with walk-in closets and a Jack and Jill bath, a laundry room with built-in storage, a powder room and the two car garage. Level two offers a spacious living room with soaring ceiling and gas log fireplace, formal dining room, updated kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances and new quartz countertops, breakfast area, a powder room and a family room. Third level offers a study or loft area, master bedroom, master bath with large tub and walk-in shower and an oversized walk-in closet. Private patio area with small yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 Wycliff Avenue have any available units?
4115 Wycliff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 Wycliff Avenue have?
Some of 4115 Wycliff Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 Wycliff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4115 Wycliff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 Wycliff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4115 Wycliff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4115 Wycliff Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4115 Wycliff Avenue offers parking.
Does 4115 Wycliff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4115 Wycliff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 Wycliff Avenue have a pool?
No, 4115 Wycliff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4115 Wycliff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4115 Wycliff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 Wycliff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4115 Wycliff Avenue has units with dishwashers.

