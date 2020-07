Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

FANTASTIC HOME IN PRIME FAR NORTH DALLAS LOCATION! INSIDE PAINTING TO BE DONE AFTER TENANT MOVES OUT INCLUDING KITCHEN CABINETS AND COUNTERTOPS. CLEANING OF BERBER CARPET, CERAMIC TILES FLOORING IN LIVING, DINING & BATHS AREAS.GREAT LOFT AREA UPSTAIRS CAN BE USED AS AN OFFICE OR ADDITIONAL LIVING SPACE. FENCED-IN BACKYARD, SPRINKLER & SECURITY SYSTEMS, CORNER LOT, ETC.. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.