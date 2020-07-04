4064 Boca Bay Drive

Amenities

Spacious, Move-In Ready Home in Popular Glen Meadow Estates! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom Home with 2 Living Areas, 2 Dining Areas, 2 Car Garage & 2 Car Carport with Storage Shed. Spacious Backyard and Large Covered Patio. Recently Installed HVAC System for Lower Utilities. Engineered Stone Countertops installed May 2017. Gas Start, Wood Burning Fireplace & Engineered Hardwoods in Family Room. Security System. Sprinkler System. Established Trees & Landscaping. Minutes to the Galleria, Private School Corridor & Local Schools. $50 Application Fee per Adult over 18 Years Old. Pets on Case by Case Basis. Pet Deposit $500 per Pet. 1 Year Lease Term. Refrigerator included.