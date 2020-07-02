4044 Buena Vista Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated pool ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Uptown location, near the Katy Trail. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living and DR that have blond laminate floors.

Kitchen has updated appliances including a refrigerator w-ice maker, range and oven, DW, disposal and MW. Also a study located between both bedrooms upstairs. Both the study and DR have a view of the pool area. Tile floors in the bathrooms with custom tile work on shower and tub walls. Updated toilets and cabinets inboth bathrooms. Stack washer & dryer in laundry space in kitchen (Not warranted). Tenant pays electric only.