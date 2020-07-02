4044 Buena Vista Street

Amenities
Uptown location, near the Katy Trail. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living and DR that have blond laminate floors.
Kitchen has updated appliances including a refrigerator w-ice maker, range and oven, DW, disposal and MW. Also a study located between both bedrooms upstairs. Both the study and DR have a view of the pool area. Tile floors in the bathrooms with custom tile work on shower and tub walls. Updated toilets and cabinets inboth bathrooms. Stack washer & dryer in laundry space in kitchen (Not warranted). Tenant pays electric only.