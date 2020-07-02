All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 15 2020 at 4:01 AM

4044 Buena Vista Street

4044 Buena Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

4044 Buena Vista Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Uptown location, near the Katy Trail. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living and DR that have blond laminate floors.
Kitchen has updated appliances including a refrigerator w-ice maker, range and oven, DW, disposal and MW. Also a study located between both bedrooms upstairs. Both the study and DR have a view of the pool area. Tile floors in the bathrooms with custom tile work on shower and tub walls. Updated toilets and cabinets inboth bathrooms. Stack washer & dryer in laundry space in kitchen (Not warranted). Tenant pays electric only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4044 Buena Vista Street have any available units?
4044 Buena Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4044 Buena Vista Street have?
Some of 4044 Buena Vista Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4044 Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
4044 Buena Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4044 Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 4044 Buena Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4044 Buena Vista Street offer parking?
No, 4044 Buena Vista Street does not offer parking.
Does 4044 Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4044 Buena Vista Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4044 Buena Vista Street have a pool?
Yes, 4044 Buena Vista Street has a pool.
Does 4044 Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 4044 Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4044 Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4044 Buena Vista Street has units with dishwashers.

