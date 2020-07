Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Updated split level contemporary condo in small quiet complex in Oak Lawn. End unit large open layout with ample windows.Stainless appliances,hardwood floors,washer-dryer included,2 balconies, 2 fireplaces. Master suite on second floor with good natural light, walk in shower and good closet space. Guest bedroom on second floor and could make a good office space. Two parking spaces in garage. Community pool. Walking distance to Oak Lawn and Lemon Ave restaurants shops.