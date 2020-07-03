4030 Travis Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Unparalleled location! Private luxe townhome in the heart of uptown. Convenient walk to the West Village and Katy Trail. Clean modern lines with ample natural light with an open concept. Upgrades include recently replaced carpet and tile, custom shade system, freshly painted deck and LED lights throughout. Major kitchen upgrades include recently replaced sink, and counter tops with a chic backsplash. Massive closets and huge study off the master suite. Spa like bathrooms with custom lighting. Plenty of outdoor entertaining space with two patios. Two-car garage floor. with recently added floor flecking. Pets allowed under 20 pounds. 18 month lease term rate is $3,300 a month.