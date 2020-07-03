All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:14 AM

4030 Travis Street

4030 Travis Street · No Longer Available
Location

4030 Travis Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Unparalleled location! Private luxe townhome in the heart of uptown. Convenient walk to the West Village and Katy Trail. Clean modern lines with ample natural light with an open concept. Upgrades include recently replaced carpet and tile, custom shade system, freshly painted deck and LED lights throughout. Major kitchen upgrades include recently replaced sink, and counter tops with a chic backsplash. Massive closets and huge study off the master suite. Spa like bathrooms with custom lighting. Plenty of outdoor entertaining space with two patios. Two-car garage floor. with recently added floor flecking. Pets allowed under 20 pounds. 18 month lease term rate is $3,300 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4030 Travis Street have any available units?
4030 Travis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4030 Travis Street have?
Some of 4030 Travis Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4030 Travis Street currently offering any rent specials?
4030 Travis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4030 Travis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4030 Travis Street is pet friendly.
Does 4030 Travis Street offer parking?
Yes, 4030 Travis Street offers parking.
Does 4030 Travis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4030 Travis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4030 Travis Street have a pool?
No, 4030 Travis Street does not have a pool.
Does 4030 Travis Street have accessible units?
No, 4030 Travis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4030 Travis Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4030 Travis Street has units with dishwashers.

