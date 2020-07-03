All apartments in Dallas
4028 Cedarview Road
Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:01 AM

4028 Cedarview Road

4028 Cedarview Road · No Longer Available
Location

4028 Cedarview Road, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fee and the admin fee**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,100 sq ft, 1 story home in Dallas! Spacious living room with beautiful dark wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard with stone slab, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4028 Cedarview Road have any available units?
4028 Cedarview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4028 Cedarview Road currently offering any rent specials?
4028 Cedarview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4028 Cedarview Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4028 Cedarview Road is pet friendly.
Does 4028 Cedarview Road offer parking?
No, 4028 Cedarview Road does not offer parking.
Does 4028 Cedarview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4028 Cedarview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4028 Cedarview Road have a pool?
No, 4028 Cedarview Road does not have a pool.
Does 4028 Cedarview Road have accessible units?
No, 4028 Cedarview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4028 Cedarview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4028 Cedarview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4028 Cedarview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4028 Cedarview Road does not have units with air conditioning.

