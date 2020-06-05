4021 Gilbert Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Updated condo near uptown and Oaklawn area, within walking distance to dining and entertainment! Enjoy low maintenance living with local city conveniences. Inside this chic condo, you'll find an open living concept with a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen boasts Quartz counters, SS appliances, refrigerator, and large sink. Beautifully updated bathroom features Quartz counters and double sinks. Spacious bedroom offers a walk-in closet, flexible space, and access to your private patio. Appliance package includes: washer, dryer and refrigerator. Utilities included in monthly rent: water, trash and gas. Indoor area is gated, tenant covered parking and guest parking available. MUST SEE!