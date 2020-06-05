All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4021 Gilbert Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4021 Gilbert Avenue
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:03 PM

4021 Gilbert Avenue

4021 Gilbert Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4021 Gilbert Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Updated condo near uptown and Oaklawn area, within walking distance to dining and entertainment! Enjoy low maintenance living with local city conveniences. Inside this chic condo, you'll find an open living concept with a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen boasts Quartz counters, SS appliances, refrigerator, and large sink. Beautifully updated bathroom features Quartz counters and double sinks. Spacious bedroom offers a walk-in closet, flexible space, and access to your private patio. Appliance package includes: washer, dryer and refrigerator. Utilities included in monthly rent: water, trash and gas. Indoor area is gated, tenant covered parking and guest parking available. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 Gilbert Avenue have any available units?
4021 Gilbert Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4021 Gilbert Avenue have?
Some of 4021 Gilbert Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4021 Gilbert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4021 Gilbert Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 Gilbert Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4021 Gilbert Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4021 Gilbert Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4021 Gilbert Avenue offers parking.
Does 4021 Gilbert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4021 Gilbert Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 Gilbert Avenue have a pool?
No, 4021 Gilbert Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4021 Gilbert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4021 Gilbert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 Gilbert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4021 Gilbert Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
Preston Hollow Village
7775 Firefall Way
Dallas, TX 75230
Tiburon
15411 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75201
The Zeke
1141 Easton Rd
Dallas, TX 75218
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Princeton Court
6121 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Village Corners East
6312 Shady Brook
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University