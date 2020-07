Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Big 1 bed,1 bath + study, charming 1920s duplex. Updated electrical, plumbing, windows, HVAC--but kept all the historical feel. Located at Roswell Court. Big trees, gated community, private, upstairs unit. Stack washer and dryer provided; updated kitchen with granite counters and dishwasher. Fenced yard. Walking distance to Oak Lawn, shopping and restaurants. Water bill is addl $60 per month. Pets will be considered on case by case basis.