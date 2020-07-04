All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

4020 Holland Avenue

4020 Holland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4020 Holland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Live in one of the most urban and walkable parts of Dallas. This Oak Lawn condo allows for the perfect lock and leave lifestyle. Light and bright end unit location. Updated features include high efficiency windows, granite counters, and light fixtures.

Master bedroom is large while both bedrooms have walk-in closets. A balcony is located off the dining room and is spacious enough for a patio furniture and outdoor grilling. Shared laundry room is conveniently located steps away from the front door and the beautiful central courtyard boasts seasonal flowers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 Holland Avenue have any available units?
4020 Holland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 Holland Avenue have?
Some of 4020 Holland Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 Holland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4020 Holland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 Holland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4020 Holland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4020 Holland Avenue offer parking?
No, 4020 Holland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4020 Holland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4020 Holland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 Holland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4020 Holland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4020 Holland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4020 Holland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 Holland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4020 Holland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

