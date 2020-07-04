4020 Holland Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry bbq/grill

Live in one of the most urban and walkable parts of Dallas. This Oak Lawn condo allows for the perfect lock and leave lifestyle. Light and bright end unit location. Updated features include high efficiency windows, granite counters, and light fixtures.



Master bedroom is large while both bedrooms have walk-in closets. A balcony is located off the dining room and is spacious enough for a patio furniture and outdoor grilling. Shared laundry room is conveniently located steps away from the front door and the beautiful central courtyard boasts seasonal flowers.