4020 Holland Avenue

Amenities
Live in one of the most urban and walkable parts of Dallas. This Oak Lawn condo allows for the perfect lock and leave lifestyle. Light and bright end unit location. Updated features include high efficiency windows, granite counters, and light fixtures.
Master bedroom is large while both bedrooms have walk-in closets. A balcony is located off the dining room and is spacious enough for a patio furniture and outdoor grilling. Shared laundry room is conveniently located steps away from the front door and the beautiful central courtyard boasts seasonal flowers.