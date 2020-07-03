402 Cordova Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable Austin Stone home on an oversized corner lot in Hollywood Heights & Lakewood Elementary! Kitchen features granite CTs, white cabinets, pantry, SS appliances including fridge. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, fresh paint, open floor plan, arched doorways, crown molding & vaulted ceilings. Walk-in closet in Master. Utility closet in 2nd living area w full-size W&D hookups. Enjoy entertaining outside in large & fabulous fenced yard, newly decked covered patio w updated lighting. 2car garage plus a storage shed in backyard for additional space! Situated along the Santa Fe Trail, near Lakewood Shopping Center, White Rock Lake and all the fun that East Dallas has to offer!