Dallas, TX
4015 Flintridge Drive
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:36 AM

4015 Flintridge Drive

4015 Flintridge Drive · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

4015 Flintridge Drive, Dallas, TX 75244
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This well maintained and updated single story home on a half acre lot! Home features a spacious floor plan with updated fixtures, newer windows, and huge back yard with a pool. Updated kitchen features granite, stainless appliances, double ovens, dual sinks and HUGE butler's pantry with storage galore. Owner installed a brand new 20 SEER Air Conditioner this year and added a whole home water filtration system as well. Tenants benefit from much lower energy costs and will never have to buy bottled water. Pool maintenance is included in the current rental price. **For $3500 monthly rent landlord will include pool, landscaping and yard maintenance! **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 Flintridge Drive have any available units?
4015 Flintridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4015 Flintridge Drive have?
Some of 4015 Flintridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 Flintridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4015 Flintridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 Flintridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4015 Flintridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4015 Flintridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4015 Flintridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4015 Flintridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4015 Flintridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 Flintridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4015 Flintridge Drive has a pool.
Does 4015 Flintridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4015 Flintridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 Flintridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4015 Flintridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

