4015 Flintridge Drive

This well maintained and updated single story home on a half acre lot! Home features a spacious floor plan with updated fixtures, newer windows, and huge back yard with a pool. Updated kitchen features granite, stainless appliances, double ovens, dual sinks and HUGE butler's pantry with storage galore. Owner installed a brand new 20 SEER Air Conditioner this year and added a whole home water filtration system as well. Tenants benefit from much lower energy costs and will never have to buy bottled water. Pool maintenance is included in the current rental price. **For $3500 monthly rent landlord will include pool, landscaping and yard maintenance! **