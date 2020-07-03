All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

4010 Spence Street

4010 Spence Street
Location

4010 Spence Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
New construction home ready for you. This is a lovely home features four bedrooms and 2 full baths. The main living area offers wood laminate flooring. Ceramic tile in kitchen with its beautiful granite counter tops, under-mount sink, and stainless steel appliances including built-in microwave and refrigerator. Both bathrooms boast granite counter tops and custom ceramic tile tub. Beautiful arched door ways, recessed lighting, treed lot. Easy access to highways, parks, schools, and shopping. Only a short ten minute drive to downtown Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 Spence Street have any available units?
4010 Spence Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4010 Spence Street have?
Some of 4010 Spence Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4010 Spence Street currently offering any rent specials?
4010 Spence Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 Spence Street pet-friendly?
No, 4010 Spence Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4010 Spence Street offer parking?
No, 4010 Spence Street does not offer parking.
Does 4010 Spence Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4010 Spence Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 Spence Street have a pool?
No, 4010 Spence Street does not have a pool.
Does 4010 Spence Street have accessible units?
No, 4010 Spence Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 Spence Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4010 Spence Street has units with dishwashers.

