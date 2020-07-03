4010 Spence Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

New construction home ready for you. This is a lovely home features four bedrooms and 2 full baths. The main living area offers wood laminate flooring. Ceramic tile in kitchen with its beautiful granite counter tops, under-mount sink, and stainless steel appliances including built-in microwave and refrigerator. Both bathrooms boast granite counter tops and custom ceramic tile tub. Beautiful arched door ways, recessed lighting, treed lot. Easy access to highways, parks, schools, and shopping. Only a short ten minute drive to downtown Dallas.