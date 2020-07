Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Neat and Tidy Three Story townhome in the heart of SOHIP. Master bedroom spans the third floor with an oversized walk in closet, double vanity Master bath, and master balcony for great natural light. Second floor has wide open living areas and a great entertaining space feeding from the kitchen.