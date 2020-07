Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lease home is located at the end of Cortez Dr in a very quiet and well-established Midway Hollow neighborhood. Upgrades include: new stainless steel kitchen appliances, a remodeled restroom, new tiling in the kitchen and restroom, new laminate floor in second living area and much more!



*Guesthouse and shed not included in the lease.*



Original hardwood floors in pristine condition. NO CARPET at all in this house. Will allow 1 pet under 40 pounds.