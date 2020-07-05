All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3960 Rochelle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3960 Rochelle Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:41 PM

3960 Rochelle Drive

3960 Rochelle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3960 Rochelle Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Nicely renovated by a builder a few years ago. The formal living area has French doors opening to a separate study (or 3rd bedroom). The kitchen has white cabinets, tile countertops & stainless appliances with a breakfast bar open to the dining area or 2nd living. Hardwoods thruout, updated & recessed lighting, replaced Low E windows, updated bath. French doors in 2nd living open to large wood deck - fenced yard with one-car garage + 1 car carport. Expansive covered front porch as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3960 Rochelle Drive have any available units?
3960 Rochelle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3960 Rochelle Drive have?
Some of 3960 Rochelle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3960 Rochelle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3960 Rochelle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3960 Rochelle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3960 Rochelle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3960 Rochelle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3960 Rochelle Drive offers parking.
Does 3960 Rochelle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3960 Rochelle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3960 Rochelle Drive have a pool?
No, 3960 Rochelle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3960 Rochelle Drive have accessible units?
No, 3960 Rochelle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3960 Rochelle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3960 Rochelle Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Ross
4001 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Village Bend
5454 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Villa Piana Apartments
13500 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Slate at Cole
4650 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
One Oak Grove
3411 Oak Grove Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Le Parc
5400 Live Oak St
Dallas, TX 75206
Vantage Point Apartments
10700 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
2929 Wycliff
2929 Wycliff Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University