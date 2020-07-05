3960 Rochelle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

Nicely renovated by a builder a few years ago. The formal living area has French doors opening to a separate study (or 3rd bedroom). The kitchen has white cabinets, tile countertops & stainless appliances with a breakfast bar open to the dining area or 2nd living. Hardwoods thruout, updated & recessed lighting, replaced Low E windows, updated bath. French doors in 2nd living open to large wood deck - fenced yard with one-car garage + 1 car carport. Expansive covered front porch as well.