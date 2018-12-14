All apartments in Dallas
3955 Buena Vista Street

3955 Buena Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

3955 Buena Vista Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
This gorgeous 2 bedroom condo is just steps away from the Katy Trail. As you walk through the front entry you are treated with a private patio perfect for outdoor grilling and chilling! As you enter the condo to your left is the nicely sized living space with wood burning fire place. The kitchen features granite counter tops and freshly painted cabinetry. Off of the kitchen is the dinning space with plenty of room to entertain guests over a deliciously home cooked meal. Upstairs is two bedrooms and one full bathroom. The bathtub has been freshly resealed and has a light and airy contemporary feel. Great location close to West Village and Mckinney Ave. Dont miss out on this gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3955 Buena Vista Street have any available units?
3955 Buena Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3955 Buena Vista Street have?
Some of 3955 Buena Vista Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3955 Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
3955 Buena Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3955 Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 3955 Buena Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3955 Buena Vista Street offer parking?
No, 3955 Buena Vista Street does not offer parking.
Does 3955 Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3955 Buena Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3955 Buena Vista Street have a pool?
Yes, 3955 Buena Vista Street has a pool.
Does 3955 Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 3955 Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3955 Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3955 Buena Vista Street has units with dishwashers.

