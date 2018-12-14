3955 Buena Vista Street, Dallas, TX 75204 Oak Lawn
This gorgeous 2 bedroom condo is just steps away from the Katy Trail. As you walk through the front entry you are treated with a private patio perfect for outdoor grilling and chilling! As you enter the condo to your left is the nicely sized living space with wood burning fire place. The kitchen features granite counter tops and freshly painted cabinetry. Off of the kitchen is the dinning space with plenty of room to entertain guests over a deliciously home cooked meal. Upstairs is two bedrooms and one full bathroom. The bathtub has been freshly resealed and has a light and airy contemporary feel. Great location close to West Village and Mckinney Ave. Dont miss out on this gem!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
