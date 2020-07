Amenities

Modern meets comfort. Step into this incredibly remodeled home. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom gem sits a minute away from the Tollway, yet is surrounded by lush mature trees on a quiet and private street. This home boasts a completely remodeled kitchen, bathrooms, bonus storage room, and much more. Take time out to recharge in sun room which overlooks a huge backyard. Make this modern oasis yours before it's gone!