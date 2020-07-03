3915 Buena Vista Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 bedroom w half bath down and double vanity full bath up. Located in the Heart of Turtle Creek, Katy Tail, Oaklawn, shopping, restaurants and walking distance West Village Uptown and city parks. Front courtyard entrance is next community pool. Fireplace, tile looks like hardwood floor. Appliances, plenty cabinets, spacious closet space. Every room has LG window view to courtyard, trees. Well maintained!! Carefree private courtyard perfect for easy relaxation. Tenant can access to community pool. Water and Trash covered by HOA. Only 1 pet allowed, 15 lbs or less, must meet owner pet policy by submitting pet shot record + renter insurance. No smoking, no sublease. READY for immediate occupancy.