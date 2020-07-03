All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 12 2019 at 2:37 PM

3915 Buena Vista Street

3915 Buena Vista St · No Longer Available
Location

3915 Buena Vista St, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom w half bath down and double vanity full bath up. Located in the Heart of Turtle Creek, Katy Tail, Oaklawn, shopping, restaurants and walking distance West Village Uptown and city parks. Front courtyard entrance is next community pool. Fireplace, tile looks like hardwood floor. Appliances, plenty cabinets, spacious closet space. Every room has LG window view to courtyard, trees. Well maintained!! Carefree private courtyard perfect for easy relaxation. Tenant can access to community pool. Water and Trash covered by HOA. Only 1 pet allowed, 15 lbs or less, must meet owner pet policy by submitting pet shot record + renter insurance. No smoking, no sublease. READY for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3915 Buena Vista Street have any available units?
3915 Buena Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3915 Buena Vista Street have?
Some of 3915 Buena Vista Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3915 Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
3915 Buena Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3915 Buena Vista Street is pet friendly.
Does 3915 Buena Vista Street offer parking?
No, 3915 Buena Vista Street does not offer parking.
Does 3915 Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3915 Buena Vista Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 Buena Vista Street have a pool?
Yes, 3915 Buena Vista Street has a pool.
Does 3915 Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 3915 Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3915 Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3915 Buena Vista Street has units with dishwashers.

