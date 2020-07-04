Rent Calculator
3911 Cedarbrush Drive
3911 Cedarbrush Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3911 Cedarbrush Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
GREAT HOME IN MIDWAY HILLS, PRICED BELOW WHAT RENTAL SHOULD BE, GREAT HOME AND YARD, PETS ON WILL BE CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE, NO CATS NO CATS, NO DOGS OVER 15 LBS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3911 Cedarbrush Drive have any available units?
3911 Cedarbrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3911 Cedarbrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3911 Cedarbrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3911 Cedarbrush Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3911 Cedarbrush Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3911 Cedarbrush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3911 Cedarbrush Drive offers parking.
Does 3911 Cedarbrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3911 Cedarbrush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3911 Cedarbrush Drive have a pool?
No, 3911 Cedarbrush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3911 Cedarbrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 3911 Cedarbrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3911 Cedarbrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3911 Cedarbrush Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3911 Cedarbrush Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3911 Cedarbrush Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
