Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

The floor plan offers an open kitchen, split bedrooms and a great bonus room equipped for organizing your family or home business. With an extra-large master suite and elegant bathroom, you may never want to leave your owners retreat. If you do, the spacious backyard offers extra privacy and low maintenance with a concrete block fence, a covered driveway and a motorized gate.