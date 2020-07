Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Awesome opportunity. Open kitchen has upgraded appliances, granite counter tops, and tile backsplash. Both hall bathroom and master bathroom totally updated with tile and granite. New Roof. Large Deck in backyard. Property values quickly rising in this great neighborhood.



Buyer to verify all information regarding listing. Listing broker not responsible for errors in listing.