Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3826 Lovingood Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:19 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3826 Lovingood Drive
3826 Lovingood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3826 Lovingood Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home with laminate wood flooring, new kitchen cabinets, granite, paint and more! Option for purchase after 1 year. No pets $40 application fee. Deposit $1,200.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3826 Lovingood Drive have any available units?
3826 Lovingood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3826 Lovingood Drive have?
Some of 3826 Lovingood Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3826 Lovingood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3826 Lovingood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3826 Lovingood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3826 Lovingood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3826 Lovingood Drive offer parking?
No, 3826 Lovingood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3826 Lovingood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3826 Lovingood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3826 Lovingood Drive have a pool?
No, 3826 Lovingood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3826 Lovingood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3826 Lovingood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3826 Lovingood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3826 Lovingood Drive has units with dishwashers.
