Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:45 AM

3824 Brown Street

3824 Brown Street · No Longer Available
Location

3824 Brown Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
putting green
garage
Exceptional three story townhouse that will check all your boxes, including a private fenced yard and rooftop deck with partial views of Dallas skyline! Dramatic second floor living is perfect for entertaining with a wood burning fireplace, raised kitchen and dining area, 10 foot ceilings and half bath for guests. Master bedroom and large second bedroom are located on third level, along with the utility closet. Fourth floor includes a bonus room leading to the private rooftop deck perfect for outdoor living and entertaining. Low maintenance backyard with fire pit and putting green is accessed through the large attached two-car garage on first level. Washer & Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3824 Brown Street have any available units?
3824 Brown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3824 Brown Street have?
Some of 3824 Brown Street's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3824 Brown Street currently offering any rent specials?
3824 Brown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3824 Brown Street pet-friendly?
No, 3824 Brown Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3824 Brown Street offer parking?
Yes, 3824 Brown Street offers parking.
Does 3824 Brown Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3824 Brown Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3824 Brown Street have a pool?
No, 3824 Brown Street does not have a pool.
Does 3824 Brown Street have accessible units?
No, 3824 Brown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3824 Brown Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3824 Brown Street has units with dishwashers.

