3824 Brown Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking putting green garage

Exceptional three story townhouse that will check all your boxes, including a private fenced yard and rooftop deck with partial views of Dallas skyline! Dramatic second floor living is perfect for entertaining with a wood burning fireplace, raised kitchen and dining area, 10 foot ceilings and half bath for guests. Master bedroom and large second bedroom are located on third level, along with the utility closet. Fourth floor includes a bonus room leading to the private rooftop deck perfect for outdoor living and entertaining. Low maintenance backyard with fire pit and putting green is accessed through the large attached two-car garage on first level. Washer & Dryer included.